A bond referendum seeking less than $6 million may bring success to the county’s campaign to build a new Jackson County Jail, according to the County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors last week agreed to seek voter approval to borrow $5.9 million to construct a new jail.
The proposed jail was estimated to cost $6.3 million, but the supervisors asked John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants to reduce the cost to $6.2 million. That is partly because the county already spent $75,000 to buy land at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa for the jail.
That would leave a $300,000 difference between the estimated construction cost and loan amount.
Supervisor chairman Mike Steines proposed using carryover dollars from the county’s capital improvement fund, which pays for such items as building improvements, to cover the difference.
About $150,000 remained in the county’s capital improvement fund at the end of the last fiscal year, Steines said. Auditor Alisa Smith confirmed that figure.
If the county can maintain that savings and do it again in the coming year, it would have the $300,000 needed to serve as a “down payment” on the jail construction project, Steines said.
“That’s a very achievable goal,” Smith told the supervisors.
Steines said the jail bond referendum stood a “stronger” chance of passing if the bond amount was less than $6 million. Fellow supervisors Larry McDevitt and Jack Willey agreed.
Jackson County’s eligible voters are expected to make that decision March 2, which is the earliest date in which a special election can be held in Iowa.
The bond election is required because the county does not have the funds on hand to build the jail and must issue general obligation bonds to obtain the funding. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
Two previous jail bond referendums failed to gain voter approval. An August 2018 bond referendum to build a new $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval. A second bond referendum for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval, failing by 100 votes.
Meanwhile, the county and Hansen are working with East Central Intergovernmental Association to produce an informative brochure featuring details of the proposed new facility.
Those brochures will be mailed — likely in the next month — to all Jackson County households to inform them about the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.