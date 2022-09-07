“When are they starting the jail?” is the most frequently asked question the Jackson County Board of Supervisors is hearing from the public lately.
There is no satisfactory answer, the supervisors said.
“Waiting for materials and other supplies…” is the same reply heard for many construction delays these days, and the same rings true for the new jail.
John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants arrived after the regular board meeting on Aug. 16 had adjourned but had few insights to share. He did note that concrete work may begin in September.
Jackson County is building a new jail at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The facility will have 30 beds and four holding cells with room for future expansion. The county officially broke ground on the project in May, but the ground has seen little action since except for growing weeds.
The county has been buying some supplies such as plumbing, but one example of a delay, Hansen said, is the fact that required door hardware may not be available for up to 40 weeks.
Hansen visited with with Auditor Alisa Smith and Information Technology Director Bjorn Beck about planning for internet and phone access for the facility. Bernard Telephone Company has provided a fiber optic line to the jail site, but details about servers, phones and wiring still must be finalized.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt asked Hansen if he was able to help provide information for a possible solar array for the jail. Hansen said he had sent information to the requesting parties.
At last check, the new jail was supposed to be completed by the autumn of 2023.
In other Aug. 16 supervisors news:
• The supervisors awarded a bid of $1,990 for tree removal and stump grinding at the Codfish Hollow Cemetery.
Supervisor Jack Willey called it “an easy decision to make” when the board approved the low bid from Steines Tree Removal of Bellevue.
Other bidders were Kerry Kustes of Clinton with a bid of $3,850 and JC Landscape and Maintenance of Davenport with a bid of $4,200.
• With the lease for the county farm ending this fall, Sarah Davenport appeared before the supervisors to discuss what happens next with the property.
The county officially terminated its lease with the renter of the county farm. The supervisors discussed how bidding was done in the past and they want to clarify rental information for bidders this year. The farm is 316 acres, including 75 acres of pasture.
October 18 was set as the last day the county will accept bids to lease the property. The lease would take effect next year.
• The Supervisors held a Public Hearing for the purpose of re-zoning a parcel of land at the corner of 366th Street and Highway 52, where Brian Steines proposed to build a mini storage unit. Supervisor Larry McDevitt moved that they approve the application and waive the second and third hearings. Motion was passed.
There were no objections, the neighbors had been notified and accepted the plan, and Steines had a positive reputation with similar projects, board members agreed.
