Supervisor Jack Willey did not want to consider Auditor Alisa Smith’s question early Tuesday morning, March 2:
“What will you do if the jail referendum doesn’t pass?” she asked.
“Honestly, I don’t know what more we could do,” Willey said the next day, the worry erased from his mind after 71.3% of Jackson County voters approved the third attempt at a jail bond referendum.
Only 21.9% of eligible voters turned out in last week’s election, but more than two-thirds approved the sale of $5.9 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a new Jackson County Jail and law enforcement center.
The new jail will be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The facility will have 30 beds with room for future expansion as well as at least eight inmate separation classifications as set forth by federal law. The current jail is rated to hold 11 inmates and has basically no classifications.
The jail is estimated to cost $6.2 million. The supervisors plan to pay for the $300,000 difference between the estimated construction cost and the loan amount with carryover dollars from the county’s capital improvement fund, which pays for items such as building improvements.
Bond approval means a Jackson County homeowner with a house valued at $100,000 or less will see a property tax increase of about $17.42 per year, according to the supervisors.
Willey credited increased, improved communication with the public and a key endorsement to the referendum’s success.
“As the Board of Supervisors, we really did listen to what the people told us they wanted and what they said,” Willey explained. “And what they said they could support was a smaller facility and for us to be more (financially) cautious.”
The Jackson County Farm Bureau backed this third referendum, a fact that did not go unnoticed by the supervisors. The Farm Bureau wrote letters to its membership opposing previous jail iterations.
Willey said the supervisors sat down with Farm Bureau leadership in the weeks prior to the election to explain the project and came away with the ag group’s support.
“I really hoped the citizens would understand how seriously we undertook this endeavor, the hours and hours it took to come up with a plan they would embrace,” Willey said, noting the added challenges of the economy and COVID-19.
The long road here
Voter approval March 2 caps off at least seven years of failed jail inspections and about four years of planning efforts, meetings, jail tours and campaigns to inform the public about the need for a new facility.
The current jail, which is about 50 years old, failed multiple state jail inspections over the years. Inspections cited a lack of separation classifications, visitation issues, odors, cramped spaces, poor lighting, lack of handicapped accessibility, and other overall safety and security issues for staff and inmates.
A volunteer jail advisory committee comprised of law enforcement officials and the public met and proposed to build a $6.9 million, 36-bed jail on the same property now occupied by Citizens State Bank. An August 2018 bond referendum garnered 52.5% approval, short of the 60% needed.
The committee regrouped, hired a new architect (Midwest Construction Consultants) and came up with a jail expandable to 74 beds at a cost of $6.5 million. It garnered 57.5% approval in August 2019 but still fell short.
The advisory group disbanded, leaving the future of the jail in the hands of the supervisors. They worked with John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants to design a smaller but expandable jail at a different location. The county paid $75,000 for the new site.
With no public gatherings due to the pandemic, the supervisors ordered an informative brochure be mailed to all Jackson County residents in advance of the third special bond referendum election March 2.
Moving forward
The next step, Willey said, is meeting with designer John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants to finalize the jail layout and floor plans.
The supervisors, sheriff, and other county staff have toured numerous new jails being built in Eastern Iowa; Willey said he’s toured at least eight already.
“We saw things we liked … and we didn’t like, so we’ll lay out the floor plans and discuss where we want everything to be,” he explained.
The supervisors would like to solicit bids by this August, if not earlier, and move dirt on the project by late fall 2021, Willey said.
The supervisors have at least a couple years to decide what the county will do with the current sheriff’s office and jail, which it owns. Willey said the supervisors have no plans for the building but have talked with Maquoketa Police Chief Brad Koranda, who said the police department, which is funded by the city, doesn’t need more space.
Other ballot measures pass
Three other measures on Jackson County’s March 2 ballot met with voter approval.
• In the Bellevue Community School District, 65.1% of the 883 residents who voted decided to re-authorize the current revenue purpose statement for S.A.V.E. (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds.
The revenue purpose statement allows public schools to spend their share of the revenue generated by sales tax funds collected across the state.
Voter approval will not increase local property taxes, according to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
The measure required 50% plus one vote to pass.
• Andrew Community School District voters approved a $1.34 million physical plant and equipment property tax levy. Some 53.2% of the 250 voters who participated passed the measure, which require 50% approval.
The PPEL-generated funds would be used for projects such as classroom updates, boiler maintenance, replacement of heating system controls, possible upgrade to a new HVAC system, roof replacement, new plumbing, and the replacement of school vehicles, according to the school district.
District officials expected the tax rate to remain at or under the current $11.61 per $1,000 property valuation for at least the first five of 10 years the levy is in place.
Nineteen of 34 Jackson County residents living in the Western Dubuque Community School District opposed a 10-year PPEL extension for that district. However, the overall district approved the measure by about 80%.
The levy supports facilities and equipment projects throughout the district. The tax will extend the existing PPEL into 2032, and its approval will not increase the district’s tax asking, district officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.