Growing up in Ogden, Abi Henderson spent many summers exhibiting cattle, pigs, goats and various indoor projects at county fairs.
Now she is determined to share her love of 4-H with others as she settles into her role as the Jackson County youth coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office.
“I know the positive impact my county youth coordinator had on me when I was in 4-H, so I want to make that same impact on 4-H’ers in Jackson County,” said Henderson, 21, who lives in Preston.
She started her job at the extension office in June, taking the lead on all county 4-H and youth activities.
Henderson grew up on her family’s show cattle operation and was active in 4-H and FFA. She found success at state and national cattle shows. Those activities taught her skills she uses daily.
“My 4-H experience has shaped me into who I am today,” Henderson said.
She graduated from Kirkwood Community College in May 2021 with an associate’s degree in ag business. She is currently finishing her bachelor’s degree in that field at Buena Vista University.
Two months into the job, she is enthusiastic and has some goals.
“I am excited for this position because it allows me to work with the youth of Jackson County. I enjoy helping the youth find something they are passionate about in the 4-H organization because there is really something for everyone,” Henderson said.
She wants to develop relationships with the 4-H families of Jackson County and get to know them on a personal level. She is confident her extensive livestock background will provide her with the skills and knowledge to guide 4-H’ers to success.
Recruitment is a focus for Henderson.
“Since I know what 4-H can offer to kids, I want to connect with them and encourage involvement so they can see where 4-H can really take them,” she said.
