It started last weekend in Bellevue during what would have been the community’s annual Holiday Open House. It’s when a new small business ‘popped-up’ on south Riverview Street.
Simply called ‘Holiday Pop-Up Shop,’ the temporary business opened in the old Keil’s Bait Shop building, which was recently purchased and remodeled by Mark Morrison. His sister, Martha Pineda, who owns Martha’s Gardens in Dubuque was behind the new venture.
In these trying times, we’re all seeking opportunities to showcase our businesses in a safe, accessible fashion,” said Pineda. “To that end, I wanted to organize a Pop-Up Shop during the four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Pineda said the idea came to her after the usual vendor show she attended in Dubuque was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Taking precautions to make potential customers safe, Pineda reached out to artists, vendors and small businesses to join her at the Bellevue store. Among those offering wares here for the next two weeks are Chicago Artist, Weathered Grain, H&H Ranch, Art by Mary, Elevated Images and Koppes Kreations. Finally, Pineda will be offering arrangements and wares from her own business Martha’s Gardens.
“Each vendor has an assigned area to set up in a space that has been decorated for the season,” said Penida. “Areas will be socially distanced from one another and customers and vendors alike will be required to wear face masks. In the spirit of safety, the storefront will have windows and doors open during business hours to provide excess ventilation with the furnace running.”
The new Holiday Pop-Up Shop will be open every Friday and Saturday from now until December 19. Hours on Fridays are from 4 to 7 p.m. and hours on Saturday will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I’m just glad to be able to try something new – even in the middle of a pandemic,” said Penida. “My brother has a great location here in Bellevue, so we hope folks will stop by and look at what we have to offer.”
