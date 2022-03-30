Some fairly significant changes will be coming to Bellevue in terms of garbage collection this spring.
A new $350,000 garbage truck with an automated collection arm will be received by the city in the coming days and weeks, and new procedures with new garbage cans will have to be followed by local residents.
Each residential garbage customer will soon receive one 65-gallon garbage can (black in color) and one 65-gallon garbage can for recycling (which is blue in color). The new cans must be used for garbage and recycling pickup, as they work in conjunction with the new truck.
The new receptacles, which arrived in Bellevue last Friday, sometime, are numbered and specific to each customer. They will be distributed to each property, and at the same time, an ‘X’ will be spray-painted in the city right-of-way, indicating where customers should place the new garbage and recycling cans.
The initial cans will be paid for by the city, but homeowners may be charged for the can replacement per City Ordinance should they be damaged or taken by the homeowner.
Downtown residents might have unique and different situations. Apartment complexes with garbage dumpsters may receive a couple shared recycling cans.
“The city acknowledges this is a very big change for our community and sanitation department,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “We ask for your patience and cooperation in the transition process. We also ask that you call the Clerk’s Office if you have any questions, concerns, or suggestions. We want to make this transition as smooth and beneficial as possible for everyone.”
