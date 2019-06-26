fireworks

Officials from the City of Bellevue are reminding local citizens about a change in the city’s fireworks ordinance that was approved by the city council last fall. The new ordinance states that fireworks can only be used within the city limits from June 28 through July 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the day of the Heritage Days fireworks display, however, the time allowed changes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.