Officials from the City of Bellevue are reminding local citizens about a change in the city’s fireworks ordinance that was approved by the city council last fall. The new ordinance states that fireworks can only be used within the city limits from June 29 through July 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the day of the Heritage Days fireworks display, however, the time allowed changes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Special permits for fireworks, however may be granted by city officials, but an application must be submitted.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:25:58 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:46 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Lots of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.7 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, FALL TO 20.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 20.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE ILLINOIS CENTRAL RAILROAD TRACKS IN DUBUQUE. &&
Weather Alert
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
