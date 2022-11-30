Last Wednesday, the Bellevue Senior Center was open for a special Thanksgiving feast.
It was the first time in three years that seniors were able to gather for the traditional holiday meal, as the center had been closed for more than two years during the pandemic. And when in-person meals did start back up, it was hit and miss over the past several months with only volunteers working.
Those in attendance last week not only enjoyed a good hot meal and in-person conversation, they were also introduced to the center’s new coordinator, Michelle Abernathy, who was hired by the City of Bellevue last month.
With the new coordinator on board, the Bellevue Senior Center will now be open three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, serving up food and providing a place of fellowship for local seniors.
According to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, the city leaders in recent months have made it a priority to get the center open more for in-person meals.
She said Abernathy will also bring back activities for seniors and have a set calendar throughout the month with events such as bingo, euchre, guest speakers, crafts and other. NEI3A, who actually makes the meals for the senior center and the local meals on wheels program, is also advertising for a new position that will then cover the center on Tuesday and Thursdays.
“This will fulfill the goal of getting the senior center opened back up five days a week, where we were prior to COVID when Karen Osar helped run the senior center,” said Skrivseth.
Abernathy, who now lives in Bellevue, is originally from the suburbs of Chicago. She came to Bellevue because her parents moved here when they bought a farm from Red Dunn to raise horses more than 30 years ago.
“I was looking for an opportunity to contribute to the community,” said Abernathy, who worked previously as a special education teacher assistant, as well as a garden center manager for Home Dept. “I think the senior center is a great way to enhance the lives of seniors, and I will try to get some new activities and entertainment that they will enjoy.”
With the Bellevue Senior Center now on track to be open full time, Skriveth also reminds floks that seniors (or anyone) can ride the RTA (Regional Transit Authirity van to the meal site, or for other errands within the city limits for $1 per way ($2 for a round trip).
The City is also always looking for volunteer drivers or substitute drivers to drive the RTA route. Those interested should call City Hall at 563-872-4456.
