The Bellevue Herald-Leader this week introduces an expanded classified advertising section called The Buzz.
It includes ads from Clinton and Jackson counties, and it will publish in the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press, the Bellevue Herald-Leader, The Observer in DeWitt and the Buyers Guide. All four publications are owned by Sycamore Media.
This new section came about after one of the three original Bizzy Bee partners, the Eureka-Journal in Anamosa, changed printers and decided to stop participating in the Bizzy Bee.
When the Eureka-Journal left the partnership with the Sentinel-Press, leaders looked for an alternative to the Bee that would give advertisers a further reach.
That’s when it became clear we could offer our advertisers more value through our company’s footprint, which reaches 17,000 households, a larger number of homes than the Bee offered even before the Eureka Journal pulled out.
And, since the Bizzy Bee has not been inserted in the Bellevue Herald-Leader for the past four decades, the new ‘Buzz’ section gives eastern Jackson County advertisers a larger reach than ever in eastern Iowa.
We value the partnership we had with the Eureka Journal, the North Scott Press and the Tipton Conservative, and we will continue to offer our advertisers access to those publications through rerun discounts.
We are sorry to see the Bizzy Bee come to an end, but we are looking forward to the greater reach of the The Buzz serving our customers well.
Readers can see the new section in this issue, starting on page 19.
Trevis Mayfield,
Sycamore Media publisher
