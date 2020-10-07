A new Bellevue organization is already getting in the holiday spirit and is hoping to make the Riverwalk area along the river shine as much as possible.
Dubbing the effort “Light Up Riverview,” a group including Misty Parker, Paula Herrig and Karen Jess, are encouraging businesses and residents to get on board by ‘adopting’ a section of Riverview to decorate with holiday lights and decorations.
Those wanting to get in on the action without too much physical work, are encouraged to send in monetary donations for the purchase of LED and solar lights, trees and decorations, along with heavy-duty extension cords, zip ties, timers and ground stakes.
“We are extremely excited about this new venture and we are hoping to get the entire length of Riverview lit up,” said Paula Herrig, who came up with the idea during a trip to a small town in Illinois last year, where the entire main street was full of lights. “It was an amazing sight.”
The City of Bellevue gave its blessing to the ladies and said it was okay for the effort to get underway. Even though it is October, it is time to get rolling with a plan, said Herrig.
Dates for putting up decorations are Nov. 18 through 25; while dates for taking them down are January 3 through 9. All adopted area decorations need to be approved by the organization. Some rules will apply, such as no business advertising, no political messages and no blow-up decorations or ones so large they will block the view of the Mississippi River.
Those with questions or who want to get involved should call one of three members of the Light Up Riverview group, including Misty Parker (563) 580-0958; Paula Herrig (563) 542-0354; or Karen Jess at (563) 543-6829.
