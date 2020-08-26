A large smile stretched across Ron Regenwether’s face as he glanced at the new brick building in front of him.
“You can’t tell that’s part of the original building, can you?” the former Easton Valley Community School District board member asked, comparing brick and mortar on the old elementary in Miles and the newly built addition there during an open house Aug. 18.
“I remember standing in the library on the third floor after the plaster had fallen off the ceiling (for at least the second time, in 2018) and wondering how we could save this structure,” Regenwether recalled. “I knew we couldn’t.”
That glum moment in 2018 led to a much more jubilant moment for Easton Valley students, staff, administrators, and the community as they officially opened the newly built and remodeled elementary school in Miles last week — just in time for the 2020-21 school year which began Aug. 24.
About 300 people attended the open house and ribbon cutting, which had been postponed one week after a strong storm knocked out power to the area Aug. 10.
Chris Fee, the district’s superintendent of four years, thanked the community, school board, staff, and construction crew for their efforts to make the addition happen.
“It’s our students who inspire us to do our best so they can be their best,” Fee said.
The elementary school project cost about $8 million and included a secure entrance for school visitors; a separate, safer parent pick-up and drop-off lane; and an enhanced security system to protect against threats.
Open house attendees toured the school in groups of about 20 people to maintain social-distancing guidelines.
They entered the main hallway, which provides additional security by allowing office staff to see and control access. It opens into a spacious cafeteria with a mural of children painted on one wall, EV Pride on another, followed by the library.
A reconfigured layout formed a wing for lower elementary students, one for special education, and one for upper-elementary-aged students. A separate wing features the visual and performing arts and connects to the existing gym.
The community traveled a long road to get to the Aug. 18 open house.
When the former Preston and East Central school districts consolidated in 2013, district officials agreed to keep buildings in Preston and Miles. Thus, tearing down the building and permanently sending all students to classes in Preston was not an option.
Easton Valley voted in three bond referendums before gaining the needed 60% voter approval to borrow the money to pay for the estimated $9.5 million project.
The first bond referendum on June 27, 2017, failed to win the 60% voter approval required by law. The final tally was 611 (52%) votes in favor and 573 (48%) votes in opposition
A vote in February 2018 inched closer to the goal, but still fell short. The final tally was 771 (57.2%) in favor to 576 (42.7%) opposed.
Easton Valley voters approved the third appeal for funds in September 2018. The amount was reduced from $9.9 million to $9.5 million.
With funding secured and building plans in place, numerous community members and staff packed up the classrooms and other essential items and moved them to the former elementary building in Preston, located across the street from the high school, in December 2018.
EV students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grades attended classes there ever since.
The following May, crews demolished the three-story section of the Miles elementary building, which was more than 100 years old. EV built a single-story, handicapped-accessible addition in its place.
For an additional estimated $1.5 million, a new science lab, agriculture lab, and classroom were added at the high school as well as improved handicap accessibility. Some funds also were used for a new security system in at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.