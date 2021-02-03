The next person hired as the courthouse security guard will be a full-time sheriff’s deputy.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved the change, at the request of Sheriff Brent Kilburg, during its meeting Jan. 19.

The change, Kilburg said, amounts to having a person with more training securing the courthouse — with the added benefit that the person can fill in for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office when needed.

Brad Staner resigned the courthouse security officer position two weeks ago; retired local law enforcement personnel have been filling in for him.

The county has offered the position to someone, according to county human resources administrator Becki Chapin, who expected to identify the potential new hire during the supervisors meeting Jan. 26.

The new employee will be paid 70% of the sheriff’s salary, or about $28.41 per hour.