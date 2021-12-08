A new handicapped accessible boat platform is now located at the Bellevue Municipal Parking Lot boat ramp on the Mississippi River.
Installed last week, the new platform is intended for outdoor enthusiasts with disabilities, and was entirely paid for by the Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program grant through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The funds used for the concrete platform were leftover from the new municipal boat ramp that was completed last winter by Dan Schroeder Construction of Bellevue. All total the City received a $200,000 grant from the state.
According to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, the initial plan was to build a handicap zig-zag sidewalk to the original boat dock and ramp area.
However, officials could not configure a plan that would be safe for accessibility due to the ever changing water levels. In addition, the Army Corp of Engineers, which actually owns the property, did not approve of the original plan due to the proximity to the dam and wall itself.
As a result, Scotty Gritters of the local DNR came up with the idea for the new accessible boat platform, which is known as a ‘dry loading ramp.‘
It allows those that are handicap, with disabilities, elderly, (or anyone that has bad balance or trouble getting into a boat on dry land or has a hard time using the boat dock) to pull a boat and trailer up to the platform, walk up the ramp, then enter a boat while it is still hooked to a trailer before backing into the water.
“We are anxious to hear and see how much usage this platform will receive,” said Skrivseth. “There is a similar platform in the Lansing Village Creeks parking lot, and it draws people from hours away as it is the only way they can safely get into a boat and go fishing with their family and friends.”
Gritters also helped Skrivseth to write and apply for the successful grant.
“We have been trying for nearly five years to get the grant to fix the boat ramp. It usually requires a local matching portion, but this year we received 100 percent asking, which is not common but greatly appreciated,” she noted. “We had money left over from the ramp project so we were give permission to also do this platform.”
