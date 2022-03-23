Patricia A. Reynolds is the new administrator at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, succeeding Brandy Diercks in the position. She took the helm at the longtime nursing home and assisted living facility late last year.
Originally from Potosi, Wisconsin, Reynolds graduated with a major in psychology, a minor in business with an emphasis on human service from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville. She served as a social worker for numerous years, and said she was encouraged to go back to school for nursing home administration.
She completed the Home Administrator Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s in January of 2017 and has a total of nine years of experience in long-term care and 16 years in social services.
Reynolds said she was working as director of three clinics in Wisconsin and had recently moved to Dubuque when she was recruited to take the position here in Bellevue.
“When I heard about the opportunity I was intrigued, so decided to get more information and visit Bellevue,” said Reynolds. “I love the small-town atmosphere of Mill Valley and the welcoming community. My first impression was wow, the river view is amazing.’ I really enjoy working with the staff, residents, and families here.”
Reynolds said she hopes to continue growing the Mill Valley staff and looks forward to continuing to support the Bellevue community’s long-term care needs.
“We want to continue growing our Activity Program and continue providing excellent care to our residents. We enjoy having volunteers and are glad that covid rates continue to decline,” she said. “Our Assisted Living Unit, Sunrise Villa now has its doors open and we have discontinued screening for covid on the Villa side. Staff are excited for this.”
“I look forward to continue meeting individuals in this great community and hope to continue improving practice and care for years to come. We have a wonderful team and I look forward to continued improvement and growth,” concluded Reynolds. “Covid has been tough on everyone, but with a supportive community we will continue to thrive and make a difference in the lives of our tenants and residents.”
