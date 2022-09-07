NEW Visitor’s Mezzanine: The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has installed a new Visitor’s Mezzanine at Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, which is set to open in a couple weeks when the paving project there is complete. Folks can take a gander at the new visitor feature via the public entrance at the municipal parking lot. After guardrails are added, other tourism and informational features will also appear, such as brochures about Lock and Dam 12 and the entire Lock and Dam system on the Mississippi River. The project was part of a larger makeover of all sidewalks and roadways this summer at the Lock and Dam, according to Lockmaster John J. Mueller.
