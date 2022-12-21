Patrick Peters

Patrick Peters has been named the new Administrator for Jackson County Regional Health Center (JCRHC) in Maquoketa, a position he will begin February 6.

In his role, Peters will be responsible for all strategic and day-to-day operations of the 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. He will take over the duties from Jean Hayes, Chief Nursing Officer, who has led JCRHC in an interim capacity since the July departure of Curt Coleman. Genesis provides management services to JCRHC under an agreement that began in 2010.