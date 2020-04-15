The Jackson County Democratic County Convention, originally scheduled for March 21 and postponed due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, has been rescheduled using an absentee format. Absentee balloting will take place, primarily through the use of email, but mail and phone options will be available.
Emails with links for registration for the convention will be sent out on April 13 and must be returned by April 17. If you do not use email, prefer to have your registration sent through the mail, have questions about your delegate status, need special accommodations, or have other questions about the convention, please contact Jackson County Democratic Party Co-Chair Donna Duvall at (563) 357-2965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.