In the past, this is the time of year Brittany Moore would have been washing and walking her sibling’s cattle, then later, her own. She would have been printing and matting her photos and caring for her sheep — all in preparation for 4-H indoor and outdoor exhibits at the Jackson County Fair.
This year, the 22-year-old from Bellevue for the first time will be coordinating all the action behind the scenes as the new Jackson County 4-H youth coordinator, a role made even more challenging because of changes to this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health concerns stemming from the pandemic forced the Jackson County Fair Board to cancel most of the fair, however, the 4-H and FFA livestock shows and indoor exhibits will continue, challenging Moore with the task of organizing her first set of shows and programs while trying to keep hundreds of 4-H’ers, families and supporters safe and healthy.
“I can compare it to my 4-H years, and I’m definitely noticing a difference,” said Moore. She took over the position from Katie Bopes, who left the 4-H program to become the Clinton Community College Maquoketa Center facilitator.
“I feel like there’s a surprise every day, and that’s a good thing,” Moore said.
The 4-H youth coordinator works with Jackson County members and organizes programs and events to engage, entertain, and educate them. Besides fair projects this time of year, 4-H’ers would be growing gardens, camping, attending College for Kids, and numerous other activities. The pandemic forced 4-H to cancel most of those events.
“She does all the behind-the-scenes work for 4-H,” explained Amber Matthiesen, Jackson County Families & 4-H Youth Program development specialist. Matthiesen worked as the youth coordinator 19 years ago.
“Probably the most difficult part of this job is transitioning from 4-H’er to coordinator, with all the records you have to keep, events to plan, programs to organize,” Matthiesen said. “But it’s also the most rewarding, and I know Brittany will succeed.”
Moore has experience on her side.
She grew up in a family of eight that eagerly anticipated the fair, livestock shows and various indoor projects.
“4-H had an impact on me even before I joined in fourth grade,” Moore said. “With older siblings in 4-H, I always anticipated when I’d actually be a 4-H’er, so I helped my brothers wash their animals and my older sister baking.”
When the time came, she joined the Otter Creek Shooting Stars, and at fair time specialized in sheep, cattle and photography.
“Yeah, I tried baking and had a few failures. I left that to my sister,” she recalled, chuckling at the memory.
Throughout her high school years, she participated in the county 4-H’s Young Leaders group and the youth philanthropy board. She graduated from Marquette High School, where she played basketball and volleyball.
After high school, Moore attended Northeast Iowa Community College and the University of Iowa before gaining employment as a full-time nanny first in Bellevue, then in Decorah.
Then she heard about the 4-H youth coordinator opening.
“Jackson County has always been home for me, and I missed my family,” Moore said. “It brought so many good memories for me, and I wanted to help create all those wonderful memories like I had for these kids.”
She and fellow 4-H supporters have been working on ways to do just that in the midst of a pandemic. Indoor exhibitors will have their projects judged but not put on display to the public. Livestock exhibitors will still parade their animals in the show ring and receive ribbons, but animals will be sold immediately after the show, and the kids and animals won’t be able to stay overnight in the barns with their buddies.
But with the help of volunteers, the shows will go on and new memories will be made. That’s what’s most important for Moore and crew during her first year on the job.
“Having a lot of volunteers helped the 4-H program become what the 4-H program is,” Moore emphasized. “I never imagined the vast number of volunteers it takes to help guide the 4-H program.”
With a laugh, Moore summed up her expectations for her first year in her new role. “This year might be a challenge, but next year will be a piece of cake.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.