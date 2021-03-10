The clock showed 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
“Could I have your attention please? Jackson County Regional Health Center 601 Hospital Drive is officially open for business and Jackson County Regional Health Center 700 West Grove is closed.”
Those words, delivered by Chief Nursing Officer Jean Hayes, echoed over the new facility’s speaker system, marking the official opening of the new almost $37 million hospital located on the south side of Maquoketa.
“I almost cried,” Hayes said afterward. She had worked in the former building for 29 years.
The hospital opening was subdued despite the frenetic energy that buzzed through the building as crews completed last-minute touch-up work, cleaning, stocking, and tech work.
In a non-pandemic year, hospital officials would have celebrated with a public grand opening and facility tours.
Instead, staff guided the public through the new facility via a virtual tour. View the tour on the Jackson County Regional Health Center Facebook page or at jcrhcwelcometowellness.com.
An in-person grand opening celebration is being planned for later this summer.
Patients already filled some beds in the new 71,500-square-foot facility, although the typical flux of patients would not arrive until the next day or week, according to JCRHC President Coleman. He was at the new location at 7 a.m. opening day.
“I was too excited. I couldn’t sleep,” Coleman told a co-worker as they stood in front of a massive wall of windows overlooking the grounds and Highway 61 south. It’s the perfect picture shot, he said of the view, which is one thing patients will notice as they wait to be seen at the new hospital.
A 200-foot hallway lined with windows features the check-in desk and seating area where patients will wait to be seen. Staff will escort them to the appropriate department, eliminating the confusing hallways that some patients and staff complained of in the old hospital.
All patient services are on the main level, including surgery, radiology, lab, rehab, specialty clinics, pharmacy, inpatient care and emergency. Patients can take stairs or an elevator to the lower level for food, classrooms or administration needs.
The path to a new facility
The original Jackson County Regional Health Center was built in 1949. Its footprint expanded over the ensuing decades with construction of numerous additions.
Back then, hospital stays averaged four to five days. A mother giving birth was in the hospital for at least a week. Same-day surgeries were a rarity, and JCRHC needed the 120 beds it had.
But healthcare needs have changed; the physical building has not.
Hospital officials discussed building a new facility for the last decade or so, but talks went little further than tours of other hospitals.
Discussions about the physical condition of the then 66-year-old building began in earnest in 2016. The building and its mechanical and electrical systems were outdated, there was a surplus of space, and space was poorly arranged.
The hospital could spend $16 million over the next 10 years to maintain current conditions, but was that expense justifiable if no improvements were being made.
No, the trustees decided, and began work on a new facility.
Trustee Kevin Burns JCRHC led the hospital through the difficult decisions of whether to build new.
“A lot of thought and effort went into the design of the new hospital, including input from hospital staff who will care for patients in the facility,” Burns said. “We wanted a building that provides excellent patient care and easy wayfinding for the public and offers a work friendly and efficient environment for staff.
“I think the finished product exceeds expectations in all those aspects,” Burns said.
The board paid about $684,000 for the 25.8 acres of land. The City of Maquoketa approved voluntary annexation of the property, leaving the hospital to install the water and sewer and connect it to the city.
Construction began in 2019 and ended this month.
Critics spoke
The project endured criticism early on. Some people criticized the Board of Trustees for banking about $1 million per year in savings while still assessing property owners for about $1 million each year.
Officials explained that the hospital spent about 20 years controlling expenses, evaluating services, and holding some revenue to build $18 million in savings to put into a new facility. To pay the remaining debt, the hospital issued revenue bonds that will be paid back using its revenue, not by increasing property taxes as general obligation bonds would, hospital officials said.
Others voiced concerns about the new hospital’ location outside city limits and wanted to know the future of the Grove Street facility. That decision has not yet been made. JCRHC sought development proposals over the winter but had received none by the Jan. 14 deadline.
Worth the wait
The work, research, meetings, and decision-making came to fruition in a beautiful, state-of the-art facility JCRHC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Gloria Jorgensen is proud of.
“I have feelings of excitement, relief, and gratitude,” she said. “There was a time in 1993 that I was not sure we would have a hospital for very long.
“My excitement is that it is happening. My relief came when JCPH became financially strong. My gratitude comes when I think of all the members of the Board and Administration who pulled together and shared a vision and desire for JCRHC to survive and prosper.
“We have a great staff that now can save miles of steps daily in their care for our patients. We have a more economical facility to operate and is pleasing to the eye. Our patients will be more comfortable.”
She also credited the founders of the original hospital, the patients, and the medical staff.
The future of JCRHC is clear for Burns.
“The new hospital is an investment in the healthcare of our community that will serve and benefit residents of Jackson County and the surrounding area for generations to come,” Burns said. “Jackson County residents can, and should, be proud to say that the new Jackson County Regional Health Center is their hospital.”
