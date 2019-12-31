Effective Jan. 1, Nemmers Realty of Bellevue and Kennedy-Gilmore Realty of Maquoketa joined to form Nemmers Realty Maquoketa.
This alliance will help grow the Nemmers Realty brand by adding two highly experienced individuals to the current Nemmers Realty team, officials wrote in a press release about the merger.
Owner-broker Steve Nemmers and agents Mike Steines and Bailey Kloft have served clients in Bellevue and surrounding areas under Nemmers Realty since 2010. Together the team offers 50-plus years of combined real estate experience to its clients.
“Growing this business has been in my sights for some time,” Nemmers said. “Not only did I need to wait for the right time … but I also wanted to make sure I found the right people and the right area.”
Norm Kennedy and Heather Hafner of Kennedy-Gilmore Realty will add an additional 60-plus years of combined experience to this new alliance.
“I am excited to be a part of the Nemmers Realty team,” Hafner said. “I have known Steve for many years and have always admired his business and marketing sense. I know that our alliance will make a positive impact to Maquoketa and the surrounding area.”
“Couple things stood out to me when meeting with Steve: the fact that he and his team are local to the Jackson County area; and, I saw how a joint venture with Nemmers Realty would bring additional services and marketing opportunities to benefit our clients,” Kennedy said. “I am confident that teaming up with Nemmers Realty allows our Maquoketa area real estate business to evolve.”
Nemmers’ Jackson County roots and the pride he takes in working with people in the area where he was raised helped him to make this decision, he said.
“I have spent pretty much my entire life in Jackson County,” Nemmers said. “I’ve made close bonds with the people and the communities I’ve served as a realtor — starting with school-age friendships — throughout my young adult life playing in men’s leagues in Bellevue, Maquoketa, LaMotte, Springbrook, Preston and St. Donatus — all the way through to today where I live in Bellevue with my wife and have raised my two children.”
Once he narrowed his focus on the Maquoketa area, Nemmers turned his attention to finding a right fit to join his team. That decision was an easy one. After visiting with Norm and Heather, “I knew from the start they were a perfect fit. Both were so easy going and down to earth, and most importantly, our philosophies, goals and ideas were all spot on,” Nemmers said.
He said he immediately picked up on their pride for Jackson County, their passion and focus for helping clients, and their desire to help the community prosper.
“I feel blessed to have Norm and Heather on board. Their addition to the Nemmers Realty team will only enhance the already top-notch real estate services we’ve been providing our clients for years,” Nemmers said.
