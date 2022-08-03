A story that appeared in the July 7 Bellevue Herald-Leader has led to the discovery of a few missing words.
They were the words etched on a plaque that was dedicated to the Rev. Laurence Nelson more than five decades ago in October of 1970 when the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was officially named in his honor.
Sometime between 2012 and 2022, the plaque disappeared.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are not sure what happened to it, but indicated they would replace the plaque to its rightful place when they found out exactly what was on it. A search in the Bellevue Herald archives found photos and stories about the dedication in 1970, but there was no close-up of the plaque and what it said on it.
Enter David Chesterman of northern Virginia, whose grandparents were originally from Bellevue. Chesterman, who reads the Bellevue Herald-Leader every week, saw the story about the Rev. Nelson and sent a photo of the plaque that he took in 2012 while visiting Bellevue.
“First of all I want to say I am enjoying my subscription to the Herald Leader. When my mother died two years ago I lost access to seeing the paper when I visited. I decided to subscribe the last time I was in the Tri-State area and am glad I did it. I read it when it comes out as much as I do my local paper, the Washington Post, and I read that often,” said Chesterman.
“My mother Karen (Trute) Chesterman graduated from Marquette in 1962 and was a Toastmaster. She had a speech she did called ‘Choices, Chances and Serendipity,’ and it was definitely serendipity I read the article on Rev. Nelson and caught the part about the plaque missing, so when I was looking for photos for my dad's 80th birthday event, I ran across that photo,” he added. “I believe my mother may have babysat for Rev. Nelson and his wife in the later 1950s.”
As well as his parents, Chesterman’s grandparents (now deceased), Ed and Alice Sprank would have also known the Rev. Nelson.
“My grandparents lived in Bellevue - my grandfather (a World War II veteran and life member of Bellevue American Legion Post #273) worked on the Lock and Dam for more than 30 years and my mother grew up there,” said Chesterman. “I have fond memories of going to my grandparents in Bellevue, especially on the 4th of July.”
Along with Chesterman find, Paul Sinar of Bellevue, who volunteers at the First Presbyterian Food Share program also found a photo of the plaque in the church archives. He brought the original program from the 1970 dedication to the newspaper office that contained a close-up photo of the plaque on the back.
“I figured since he was the Reverend at the church, they would have something on the dedication, so I took a look and found the program, as well as clippings from the Bellevue newspaper,” said Sinar.
In fact, anyone who has been around Bellevue for more than 50 or 60 years will most likely remember the Rev. Laurence Nelson.
For more than 30 years after moving from Duluth, Minnesota to Bellevue Iowa in 1938, he served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, and was involved in virtually every community organization and cause from local conservation efforts to serving on the Bellevue Fire Department to establishing the Bellevue Chapter of the Izaak Walton League to helping to charter the Bellevue Rotary Club to organizing Red Cross fundraisers to help with travel expenses for refugees from Latvia and neighboring countries in the late 1950s.
In 1966, Iowa Governor Harold Hughes appointed Rev. Nelson chairman of the State Conservation Commission. He was first appointed to the commission by Gov. Hughes in March 1963.
In fact, he was so well-known for his good deeds and efforts to highlight conservation, that the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor after he died unexpectedly more than five decades ago.
Nelson was just 62 years old in February 19, 1970, when he died from injuries received in the crash of his car. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on US Highway 52 six miles south of Bellevue. He was on his way to Green Island to make sick calls.
The same week he died, his regular outdoors and conservation column, entitled ‘Hob-knobbing with L.N.’ was printed - as always - on the front page of the Bellevue Herald, while the news of his death and obituary printed alongside it.
In October of 1970, the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was named in his honor with an official ceremony near the scenic overlook, complete with speeches by state and local dignitaries. A plaque and flagpole were also installed and dedicated to Nelson.
Nelson’s grandson, Paul Reuss, who visited Bellevue State Park this spring, found that the original plaque honoring his grandfather was no longer on the memorial rock where it was placed 52 years ago. He alerted the DNR and also stopped at the Bellevue Herald-Leader office to ask if there were any photos of the plaque from 1970, so the words on it could be reproduced and replaced with a new plaque.
With the photo from Chesterman, it will now hopefully be replaced. On the original 1970 plaque, the word read,
“Rev. Laurence M. Nelson, March 13, 1907 to February 19, 1970. Member of the Iowa State Conservation Commission 1963-1969.
“The earth is the Lord’s, and the fulness thereof, the world, and they that dwell therin. Psalms 24:1 “We are stewards thereof.”
