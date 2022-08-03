Original Nelson Plaque

A photo of the original 1970 plaque was discovered by David Chesterman of Virginia, whose family used to live in Bellevue. Chesterman sent the photo to the Herald-Leader after a story printed a month ago about the Rev. Laurence Nelson.

A story that appeared in the July 7 Bellevue Herald-Leader has led to the discovery of a few missing words.

They were the words etched on a plaque that was dedicated to the Rev. Laurence Nelson more than five decades ago in October of 1970 when the Nelson Unit at Bellevue State Park was officially named in his honor.