Experience the feel of Neil Diamond as entertainer Keith Allynn unveils the story of Diamond’s life through his own songs from the ’60s through today.
The Neil Diamond Tribute Show with the Double Diamond Show Band comes to Maquoketa for a 7 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 W. Platt St.
The show will run about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
See Allynn live along with the story of Neil Diamond’s struggles and triumphs, enjoying hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Hello Again,” “Brother Love,” “America” and many more.
Diamond look- and soundalike Keith Allynn began his career in stand-up comedy at the age of 14 opening for such greats as Chris Rock, Tim Allen and Robin Williams. At 21, Allynn discovered his musical talents while performing “All Shook Up” at a karaoke night. The girls went wild, and he was hooked. For several years he continued to perform as an Elvis tribute artist and was voted a top 10 Elvis by Graceland.
Later, trying to impress a girl who was a huge Neil Diamond fan, he called her on the phone and in his best “Neil” voice sang “Hello Again” from “The Jazz Singer.” It became their song, she became his wife, and he became a Diamond tribute artist.
After having performed over a decade in Branson, Missouri, Allynn now travels extensively throughout the United States paying tribute to the singer/songwriter.
Allynn was selected as one of the best Neil Diamond tribute artists internationally and his story was told with the release of “Diamond Mountain” in April 2016.
Buy tickets at Ohnward from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 563-652-9815. Tickets also are Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.