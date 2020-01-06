The Miles Mini-Mart was robbed at knifepoint Saturday night. Police arrested a neighbor, Garry Evilsizer, about 24 hours later.
Evilsizer is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, as well as driving without a license.
At about 8:04 p.m. Saturday night, a man walked into the gas station and demanded cash from the clerk, while holding her at knifepoint.
On Sunday at about 8:58 p.m., four officers stopped a red Kia at the intersection of Adams Street and Section Road in Miles. Its headlight and taillight were out, and the driver failed to dim the headlights.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, driver Evilsizer was “noticeably nervous.” On the car’s backseat were clothes that looked like those shown in surveillance video of the robbery, including a grey hoodie and brown work boots three sizes too big for Evilsizer.
Evilsizer had the same build, height and gestures as the robber shown in the video, according to the sheriff’s office, and his jeans were of the same style, with one pants leg rolled.
His home is two blocks in the direction that the suspect walked after the robbery.
According to the press release, when Evilsizer was asked to walk to a squad car during the traffic stop, “he had the same distinct gait that the suspect in the Miles Min-Mart robbery had, specifically, when he places his right foot down as he walks, it is pointing at an approximate 45-degree angle.”
When asked, Evilsizer gave cops a knife that he had in the car that appeared to match the robbery weapon. It was wrapped in paper towels..
In an ensuing search warrant of the vehicle and the apartment at 545 Washington St., Apt. 6, Miles, police seized Evilsizer’s phone and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s department.
Jackson County sheriff’s deputies Kody Sieverding and Corey Kettman, Preston police chief Scott Heiar and Preston officer Stephen Thayer started the traffic stop that led to Evilsizer’s arrest. Sabula police and sheriff’s deputy Chad Gruver also worked on the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.