The November Second Sunday event showcases Poetry Readings of Iowa’s Poet Laureate, Deb Marquardt, from Iowa State University, Barb Reynolds, from California, and Bellevue’s Penny North. The event will be held at Potter’s Mill on Saturday, November 9, from 3 to 5pm. Only 50 seats are available for this event.  If interested, please email Linda Nudd at lnudd@mac.com to ensure a reservation.