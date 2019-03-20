A special $500,000 pavement rehabilitation project along Second Street in Bellevue is projected to begin on April 1 with possible saw cutting at the end of March, according to city officials.
The pavement project will fix the damage that was caused by the heavy equipment that was used when Canadian Pacific replaced the rail line through town during the summer of 2017.
The railroad is paying for the damage, so there is no cost to taxpayers.
The specific area being replaced will be near the 399th Avenue intersection, and then just north of High Street to just south of Elm Street it will replace various sections of the road. The project should last a couple months.
Residents and businesses in the area will receive a notification from the city when the project nears their property.
