A former NBA player came to Bellevue last Tuesday to deliver a message about the dangerous path of substance abuse.
Chris Herren, who once played professional basketball for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics addressed over 300 students from Bellevue High School and Middle School.
Chris Herren immediately related to the students by admitting when he was their age, he would have thought an assembly about the dangers of substance abuse was boring and a waste of time.
But after years of struggling with addiction during his college and professional basketball career, Herren now makes his living giving assemblies on substance abuse. He is a motivational speaker who shares his story in the hope that young people won’t make the mistakes that he did.
“My goal is that there’s one kid in here that’s going to walk out of this gym and on the way home today, say to themselves, ‘I’m better than this,’” he said.
Herren, now 46, related that he was a high school basketball star in his hometown of Fall River, Mass.; and as a freshman, he was already drinking and smoking marijuana.
“I’m 16 years old and was lying to everybody who cared about me,” he said.
After high school, Herren went on to play basketball at Boston College but was later expelled after failing drug tests for marijuana and cocaine. He transferred to Fresno State in California, where he played under Coach Jerry Tarkanian for several successful seasons, even though he continued to struggle with drug abuse.
After college, Herren played two seasons in the NBA and seven seasons as a professional basketball player overseas. During that time, he became addicted to painkillers, which led to a heroin addiction.
His struggles came to a head in 2008 when he overdosed on heroin and crashed into a utility pole. He said paramedics had told him he was clinically dead for 30 seconds.
After the deadly crash, he entered substance abuse treatment, and he has been alcohol and drug-free ever since. “My faith is strong, my family is everything, and my friends are always there,” he said.
Herren encouraged the Bellevue students to take a look inside themselves and consider how their decisions impact others around them, such as their families and friends.
Tom Meyer, Superintendent of Schools, said he felt that Herren delivered an outstanding message for students and others. "It was an excellent message on thinking about “why” we make those decisions and ‘who’ we are impacting with our decisions. Ideally it will allow our students, and all in attendance to reflect on our choices in life and the impact those around us have on our actions - positive or negative."
Bellevue Middle School and High School Principal Jeff Recker agreed and said the assembly was a positive and important message for all students
"This was a great message for our students. Chris talked about his own experiences in high school and how that put him on a track to much bigger problems with addiction later in life. He focused on his first days, not his worst days,” said Recker. “We want all of our students to make positive choices that keep them on the right path to future success."
