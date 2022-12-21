It’s a scene straight from the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus, and it’s been part of Bellevue’s Christmas tradition for decades.
But this year is special, as the entire Nativity Scene on the front yard of Bellevue’s power plant has been renewed through the spirit of giving. It now includes an entire new set of characters as well as a stable that represents where the world witnessed the birth of the son of God.
It was all part of an effort by Gail Michels to raise $12,000 in funding for the new Nativity which has been in its place overlooking the river since the 1960s.
“The reason I started this or even thought of it was that first, the individuals who started the ‘Light Up Riverview’ got the ball rolling,” said Michels. “That, in turn brought back Christmas memories of years ago. I remember, as a child the Nativity Scene in front of the power plant and of course the famous one in front of Fred Meiers’ home.
My parents were friends with the Meier’s and every time we went to town it was a great treat when our parents took us to the scene and we would sit there for quite a while and just watch in awe all the moving parts that created the scene and the music that was playing. Another great Christmas remembrance was Gib Tegeler’s store where we would go Christmas shopping and they would have Christmas music piped to the outside that you could hear down Front Street.”
Michels also pointed out that the original Nativity Scene was in pretty bad shape. It was old and fading, and was mismatched in characters after the original Baby Jesus was stolen and had to be replaced with a smaller version.
Now all the new bright characters match in size and color. The set includes everything, including the three Wise Men, the lambs and donkey.
“Thank You to all who donated and helped make this project happen to completion to the Bellevue Nativity Fund,” said Michels, who said after everything was paid, she still has $1,888.89 in the Nativity Fund. “The Nativity Scene did not come with an angel so that was purchased separately from the Dubuque Religious Store. It is up and in place. Even though the angel is a finished product, after Christmas I will be checking to see if it can be painted to add a little color to match the existing statues, the color an angel should be.”
Michels said an leftover money from the fundraiser will be donated to the ‘Light Up Front Street’ group.
If you think about the things we all see on Front Street and Christmas decorations in general, most of them have a Christian meaning and originates from a Christian tradition,” concluded Michels. “Thanks so much Bellevue Community and anyone who helped make this happen.
I want to thank everyone once again for keeping this tradition going. Merry Christmas to all.”
