new Christmas Nativity

The new Christmas Nativity on Riverview Street in Bellevue.

It’s a scene straight from the Biblical account of the birth of Jesus, and it’s been part of Bellevue’s Christmas tradition for decades.

But this year is special, as the entire Nativity Scene on the front yard of Bellevue’s power plant has been renewed through the spirit of giving. It now includes an entire new set of characters as well as a stable that represents where the world witnessed the birth of the son of God.