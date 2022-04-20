While it’s far away from the holiday season, there is one reason to at least think about it a bit this spring and summer.
That’s because Bellevue’s Gail Michel is on a mission – a Christmas mission. She is nearly halfway through a fundraiser to replace the Nativity Scene that has graced the front yard of the Bellevue power plant on North Riverview for the past 35 to 40 years, and hopes to reach her goal of about $12,000 by this coming Christmas.
To date, about $5,030 has been raised and sits in a fund started at Bellevue State Bank which is open for more donations.
“The reason I started this or even thought of it was that first, the individuals who started the ‘Light Up Riverview’ got the ball rolling so to speak for me,” said Michels. “That, in turn brought back Christmas memories of years ago. I remember, as a child the Nativity Scene in front of the power plant and of course the famous one in front of Fred Meiers’ home. My parents were friends with the Meier’s and every time we went to town it was a great treat when our parents took us to the scene and we would sit there for quite a while and just watch in awe all the moving parts that created the scene and the music that was playing. Another great Christmas remembrance was Gib Tegeler’s store where we would go Christmas shopping and they would have Christmas music piped to the outside that you could hear down Front Street.”
Michels also pointed out that the present Nativity Scene is in pretty sad disarray. It is old and fading, as well as having mismatched size in some of the characters after replacing the Baby Jesus with a smaller version after the original was stolen.
“Probably about 20 years ago a friend and myself repainted it, like I once mentioned. It is made of some type of styrofoam. I thought I would get a price. If we would invest in the colored set, it would run about $12,000 or more and the clear set ran, at that time about $6,000. The clear set won’t discolor and should last for many years,” said Michels. “Once I have the funds needed for the set, I want someone to make a silhouette of a manager in the background. If you think about the things we all see on front street and Christmas decorations in general, most of them have a Christian meaning and originates from a Christian tradition.
“I want to thank all of you who have donated to this worthy cause and hope those who have not, will still do so,” concluded Michels.
Donations can be made by making contributions to the Nativity Fund account currently set up at Bellevue State Bank, 202 South Second Steet, Bellevue, Iowa 52031. For more information, call Gail Michels at 563-543-4476.
BELLEVUE STATE BANK – NATIVITY FUND
200 So 2nd Street
Bellevue, Iowa 52031
ANY QUESTIONS YOU CAN CALL Gail Michels @ 563-543-4476
Some of the origins of the items we see at Christmas and their meaning:
Candy Cane - the candy cane represents the shepherd’s hook. Jesus referred that the Good Shepherd was born on Christmas. His birth was God’s way to bring lost lambs back to the fold. The red stipe represents the blood, Christ’s sacrifice, and the white stands for his purity
Christmas Tree - the fir tree symbolizes life during the winter months. There is also a legend that says that when Jesus was born in the dead of winter, all the trees around the world shook off the snow to reveal new shoots of green
Wreath -the wreath circular never ending symbol of eternal love and rebirth. Holly also stands for the immortality and cedar for strength. Today the wreath symbolizes generosity, giving and gathering of family
Gifts with a bow – a gift with a bow symbolizes the wise men brought their gifts to honor the birth of Jesus and the ribbon tied around the gift represent how people should all be tied together in bonds of unity and goodwill during the holiday season
Stars – the stars guided the 3 kings to the baby Jesus and a heavenly sign of a prophecy fulfilled long ago and the shining hope of humanity
Candles – candles represent a mirror of starlight and represents the star of Bethlehem and also used to light the tree before electricity was invented
Red and Green - Red is used to represent the blood of Jesus when he died on the Cross and also reflects the holly berries. The green signifies everlasting light and life.
Bells – bells are rung during the season to announce the birth of Jesus and traced back to when pagans had winter celebrations to drive out evil spirits
Mistletoe - is a parasitic plant, meaning it lives on the tree that it is attached to, and without it, the mistletoe would die. It has been a long symbol of love
Tinsel and the Christmas spider - the tradition comes from Eastern European, tale of the Christmas spider. It was claimed that a women cleaned her house and saw the spider and swept the spider to the far corner of the room and the spider learned of the beautiful tree and danced over to it and made a web. Depending of the version, baby Jesus, Father Christmas or Santa Claus, saw the web and transformed it to gold and silver tinsel which many still put on their trees.
