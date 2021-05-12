Friends of Jackson County Conservation is holding a native wildflower sale this spring to help people obtain native plant species. Plants for sale include: prairie milkweed, butterfly milkweed, tall coreopsis, boneset, prairie blazingstar, dotted mint, wild petunia, royal catchfly, June grass and little bluestem.
Prairie plants are finding their way back into Iowa’s landscapes, not only on public lands, but also in private gardens and yards.
Native plants are a great choice for yards or gardens for many reasons. Native flowers and grasses are well adapted to the local climate, and can better withstand the severe drought, flooding, and temperatures of Iowa. Native plants also require little to no fertilizers, are resistant to local diseases, insects, and other pests, as well as provide habitat and food for local wildlife, including our insect pollinators.
Finding native plants to include in your yard is not always easy, but worth the extra effort it takes to locate them.
Many of the plants found at local ‘big box’ stores are not native and will not provide the long-lasting benefits of prairie plants that have spent thousands of years adapting to Iowa’s climate and soils.
Order forms are available at the Hurstville Interpretive Center and online at www.JacksonCCB.com under News. Plants are $3.00 each.
More information about the plants can also be found on our website. Drop off order form and payment at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or mail to 18670 63rd St Maquoketa, IA 52060 before May 16 (or while supplies last). Plants will be available for pickup beginning May 20. For more information call (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
