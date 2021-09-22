The Bellevue Public Library is the place to go next Tuesday if you want to register to vote as Septemeber 28 is National Voter Registration Day in America.
A non-partisan representative will be at the library Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help folks who would like to register. The annual non-partisan event celebrates each citizen’s opportunity to have their say in the running of their city, county and country. The goal is to call attention to the upcoming Nov. 2 city, county and school board elections.
National Voter Registration Day is a non-partisan civic holiday celebrating democracy. First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum ever since. Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.
According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.
The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center).
