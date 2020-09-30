Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, ‘Opportunity 4 All,’ is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
Jackson County 4-H will be celebrating National 4-H Week with daily challenges! Complete the daily challenges during National 4-H Week and be entered to win a 4-H prize package to be given out at the 4-H Recognition Banquet scheduled for Sunday, October 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1pm in the Sacred Heart Parish Parking Lot.
In addition, each year we hold a community service activity for our members and their families to participate in that coincides with the Recognition Banquet. This year we will be providing “Farmer Appreciation Bags” to our local farmers. We are asking families and the community for donations (bottles of pop/water, individual bags of chips/trail mix, monetary donations, et cetera) to be included in the bags. Donations for the bags may be dropped off at the Extension Office until Friday, October 9.
To be entered in the drawing for the 4-H Prize Package, complete the day's challenge and either post a picture of the challenge on Facebook or email the photo to bamoore@iastate.edu.
Each challenge photo submitted equals one entry to win the prize package.
Sunday, October 4 - Project Day. Take a picture with one of your favorite 4-H Projects.
Monday, October 5 - Photo Challenge Day. Find an old/current 4-H photo of you or take one with 4-H friends and/or family! Post on Facebook and tag five 4-H friends/family members, asking them to do the same.
Tuesday, October 6 - 'Support 4-H' Sign Day. Download and print a 'Support 4-H' sign from the Extension's website or create your own! Then hang it on your locker/desk at school or even see if your teacher will hang it up on your classroom door.
Wednesday, October 7 - Wear the 4-H Clover with Pride Day. Whether it's a sticker, hair scrunchie, or 4-H shirt! Rock that clover.
Thursday, October 8 - Alumni Day. This is a day to honor some of our amazing 4-H Alumni family. Send a thank you to a 4-H alumni who has inspired you. #InspireKidstoDo
Friday, October 9 - 4-H Family Picture Day "Say Cheese!" Round up your family and take a family picture/selfie with everyone in their 4-H gear.
Saturday, October 10 - 4-H themed Scavenger Hunt. Can you find..... a 4-H Clover, an object that could be submitted as a horticulture project (ex: flower, vegetables, et cetera), and an item that could be submitted as a food and nutrition project (bread, cookie, et etc).
In Jackson County, more than 350 4-H youth and over 100 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H each year. There are several opportunities for youth to get involved. Here are a few:
Clover Kids is a fun 4-H program specifically designed for children in kindergarten through third grade. The overall purpose of the 4-H Clover Kids program is to foster the development of life skills that are essential for the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical maturation of kindergarten through third graders by providing a unique, age-appropriate educational opportunity.
Financial Support for Jackson County 4-H may be given by visiting https:// www.iowa4hgivingday.org/organizations/jackson-county-4-H
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.