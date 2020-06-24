The University of Northern Iowa recently named area students to the Spring 2020 semester Dean's List.
Students from the Bellevue area included the following.
Bellevue, IA
Samantha Anderson
Taylor Banowetz
Aubrie Hager
Maya Jess
Sierra Nemmers
Jennifer Paxson
Amelia Sieverding
Adrienne Tebbe
Lauren Till
La Motte, IA
Alanna MaierTo be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
