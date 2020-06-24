The University of Northern Iowa recently named area students to the Spring 2020 semester Dean's List.

Students from the Bellevue area included the following.

Bellevue, IA

Samantha Anderson

Taylor Banowetz

Aubrie Hager

Maya Jess

Sierra Nemmers

Jennifer Paxson

Amelia Sieverding

Adrienne Tebbe

Lauren Till

La Motte, IA    

Alanna MaierTo be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.