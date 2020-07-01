Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
Bellevue, IA
Allison Hager, Colton Homan, Benjamin Kettmann, Austin Michels, Frances Newman and Grace Sprank.
Preston, IA
Austin Dolan, Kameryn Driscoll and Hally Rittmer
These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
