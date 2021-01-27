More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List.

The following student from the local area on part of the new honors listing:

Andrew, IA

 Kobe M. Riedel-Olinger, 3, Graphic Design

Bellevue, IA

 Gwenyth T. Davis, 2, English

 Kyle Wilson Guenther, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree

 Garret Andrew Krieg, 2, Kinesiology and Health

 Sally Ann Paulsen, 1, Biology

 Theron Howard Reiter, 4, Geology

 Averie E. Sieverding, 1, Animal Science

La Motte, IA

 Austin J. Sanders, 4, Agricultural Engineering

Miles, IA

 Arik John Daniels, 2, Business Undeclared

 Taylor A. Flemming, 4, Animal Science

 Colton L. Holdgrafer, 2, Animal Science

Preston, IA

 Justin D. Farrell, 2, Public Relations

 Marta Makensi Grant, 4, Agricultural Business

 Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing

 Jayden Catherine Johnson, 1, Pre-Athletic Training

 Makenna Grace McDonald, 2, Pre-Business

Spragueville, IA

 Cambrie J. Lane, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.