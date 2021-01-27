More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List.
The following student from the local area on part of the new honors listing:
Andrew, IA
Kobe M. Riedel-Olinger, 3, Graphic Design
Bellevue, IA
Gwenyth T. Davis, 2, English
Kyle Wilson Guenther, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Garret Andrew Krieg, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Sally Ann Paulsen, 1, Biology
Theron Howard Reiter, 4, Geology
Averie E. Sieverding, 1, Animal Science
La Motte, IA
Austin J. Sanders, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Miles, IA
Arik John Daniels, 2, Business Undeclared
Taylor A. Flemming, 4, Animal Science
Colton L. Holdgrafer, 2, Animal Science
Preston, IA
Justin D. Farrell, 2, Public Relations
Marta Makensi Grant, 4, Agricultural Business
Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing
Jayden Catherine Johnson, 1, Pre-Athletic Training
Makenna Grace McDonald, 2, Pre-Business
Spragueville, IA
Cambrie J. Lane, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
