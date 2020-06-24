Caroline White of La Motte has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. White is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:26:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:29 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at fair office; board to reconsider 2020 fair
- Jackson County adds four new cases; Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 926 to 26,053 over the weekend; six additional deaths
- Iowa ranks 12th highest in per capita COVID-19 infections
- Bear spotted near St. Donatus
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 392 to 25,127 from Thursday; three additional deaths
- James T. Lewis
- Energy district working to make solar affordable
- Fireworks rules in Bellevue
- ‘Jurustic’ Station'
- Years Ago
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.