The Jackson County Fair Board announced its grandstand act for the evening of July 28.
Country music duo Locash, with a special guest yet to be announced, will perform at 7:30 p.m. that day.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Jackson County Fair Board announced its grandstand act for the evening of July 28.
Country music duo Locash, with a special guest yet to be announced, will perform at 7:30 p.m. that day.
Party pit passes and grandstand tickets to the show went on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 through Eventbrite or by calling (563) 652-4282.
Visit Jacksoncountyiowafair.com for more information and a ticket link to Eventbrite.
When Locash makes their appearance in 2023, it will be a day shy of five years since they first performed in front of the Jackson County Fair grandstands.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low around 10F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 15F with temps falling to near -5. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph by Friday. Blizzard conditions will also be possible, along with extremely cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero will be possible, especially starting Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central, northeast and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts from the combined effects of the wind and snow are expected. Thus, blizzard conditions will be possible, even after the falling snow has stopped. This will also lead to difficulty when gathering accurate measurements of snow during the event. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts. If confidence increases, the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be upgraded to a blizzard warning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.