Shesh Besh, an Arab-Jewish ensemble, brought music from the Holy Land to Bellevue Elementary School students last week during an all-school assembly.
Sponsored by Dubuque Arts Council’s Music in the Classroom program, the unique ensemble is said to promote a model of tolerance and mutual respect in a turbulent, violent Middle East.
Comprised of three members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, alongside three of the finest musicians from Israel’s Arab community, the ensemble seeks an elusive balance of East and West through music while embodying two cultures living together in harmony. In 2007, Shesh Besh received the European Medal of Honor-Prize for Tolerance in recognition of the ensemble’s vision and commitment to Israeli-Arab relations.
Musically, Shesh Besh reflects a multicultural context of classical Western music, classical Eastern works, and original compositions. Instrumentation includes violin, oud, flute, double bass, and percussion (deff and darbuka).
The population of Israel is about 8 million people and it is very mixed, containing people of different cultural backgrounds. The Arah minority of about a million has a Middle Eastern culture, and is split into Moslem and Christian communities. The Jewish majority consists of generations of immigrants.
As one of the performers said, “although we come from different cultures, when we play music we put that all behind and work on the goal of creating beautiful music. When you have differences (or fighting he said), you need to find common ground.”
