The Iowa General Federation of Woman's Clubs, GFWC/Iowa, sponsors several music campships for interested 8th - 12th grade music students in Jackson County (must have graduated from 7th grade).
These awards can be applied toward tuition and room and board at a summer music camp in Iowa.
Campships are awarded in the amount of the cost of camp up to $400. Award recipients are responsible for the balance of their costs.
For an application, please contact your guidance counselor or music teacher. Applications are due Feb. 1, 2022.
The Maquoketa Woman's Club is part of GFWC and is a sponsor of these scholarships.
Contact Lisa Gottschalk at 563.542.2176 for more information.
