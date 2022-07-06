The Ohnward Fine Arts Center is presenting two shows in July.
Helen Russell & Company will provide a high-energy, toe-tapping family style comedy that will feature impersonations and audience participation. That show takes place at 2 p.m. July 9 at the center, 1215 E. Platt St.
The award-winning show features classic country, bluegrass, classic rock and gospel music. Russell’s home base is the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, but the show plays at venues around the country. Many folks remember Helen as an entertainer with Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry, where her abilities as a vocalist and instrumentalist were enjoyed six nights a week for 19 seasons. With Elvis on bass, the show also features keyboard, banjo and drums.
Tickets in advance are $22 for adults and $13 for students. Tickets at the door at $25 for adults and $15 for students.
On Saturday, July 23, Melissa the Medium, will be at the center at 7 p.m.
Melissa has been on live radio giving readings. She has also done many large group public events giving messages. Melissa, who is based in Dubuque, enjoys bringing comfort, healing and honesty to those in need.
People must be 16 years old to attend. Tickets in advance are $22 for adults and $13 for students. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Concessions will be available at both shows, and beer and wine will also be sold.
Tickets for shows can also be purchased at The Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy and Maquoketa State Bank, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets are also available on line at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
For more information call (563) 652-9815
