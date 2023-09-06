Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife, is set to go to trial next week.
Pre-trial motions in the case are set to be heard at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Jackson County Courthouse. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.
Prichard faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges after Angela Prichard was found shot Oct. 8 at Mississippi Ridge Kennels, where Christopher and Angela had once been proprietors.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue. That’s where they found Angela Prichard.
Angela Prichard had a no-contact order against Christopher Prichard, her estranged husband, following April charges of domestic violence. An arrest warrant had been issued for him for allegedly violating the order.
He was arrested at a Jackson County residence and taken into custody Oct. 9 following a search for him. At that time, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition was seized relevant to the homicide investigation, according to charging documents.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard reported that he was angry with his wife about the no-contact order and argued with her about the kennel business.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” court records state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Prichard pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31. He also waived his right to a speedy trial and demanded a jury trial.
If Prichard and prosecutors don’t reach a plea agreement, the trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and is expected to last seven days.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies and state Assistant Attorney General Nicole Leonard are leading the prosecution. Miguel Puentes is defending Prichard.
