A first-degree murder trial set to begin this week in Jackson County was rescheduled to 2024.
Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife, was set to go to trial this week. However, his public defenders claimed trying his case at this time would be prejudicial against him while new evidence and witnesses are still being introduced.
Pre-trial motions in the case were to be heard Sept. 7 in the Jackson County Courthouse. Instead, lawyers used the time to set a new trial date. That date is Feb. 5. The trial is estimated to last seven days.
According to court paperwork filed Aug. 31, Prichard waived his right to a speedy trial. Individuals being tried for a crime are, by law, guaranteed the right to be brought to trial within one year of their arraignment. He had already given up his right to have the case tried within 90 days of the date that formal charges were filed against him.
Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Henry W. Latham II approved the trial’s continuation.
Prichard’s public defender, Leanne Striegel, filed the motion to continue his trial on Aug. 31. In her motion, Striegel said her office has routinely received notice of more witnesses and evidence of “various size and significance.”
She said the defense needs more time to review the additional information to prepare Prichard’s defense.
In the motion for continuance, Striegel said Prichard “would be prejudiced” by maintaining the Sept. 11 trial date.
Jackson County Attorney John Kies and state Assistant Attorney General Nicole Leonard, who are prosecuting the case, objected to Striegel’s motion for continuance.
Prichard faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges after Angela Prichard was found shot Oct. 8 at Mississippi Ridge Kennels, where Christopher and Angela had once been proprietors. However, the court granted the continuance.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 8 at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue. That’s where they found Angela Prichard, who had a no-contact order against Christopher Prichard, following April charges of domestic violence. An arrest warrant had been issued for him for allegedly violating the order.
Christopher Prichard was arrested at a Jackson County residence and taken into custody Oct. 9 following a search. At that time, a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition were seized relevant to the homicide investigation, according to charging documents.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard reported that he was angry with his wife about the no-contact order and argued with her about the kennel business.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” court records state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Prichard pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31.
If he and prosecutors do not reach a plea agreement, the trial will begin Feb. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.