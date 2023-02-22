Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife, is set to go to trial on Sept. 11. A final pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 25.
Prichard faces first-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges after Angela Prichard was found shot on Oct. 8 at Mississippi Ridge Kennels. Prosecutors argue that the murder took place during a robbery at the kennels, where Christopher and Angela had once been proprietors.
