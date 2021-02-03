Jackson County voters will decide five public measures March 2, but no one will be able to vote on more than three of them – depending on where they live.
All eligible Jackson County voters will see bond referendums for the proposed Jackson County Jail and for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ career and technical education program.
Residents in the Andrew, Bellevue, and Western Dubuque school districts will vote on separate school-related finance issues.
The Jackson County Auditor’s Office will provide the proper ballots based on where voters live, according to auditor Alisa Smith.
All 16 precincts will be open March 2 with social-distancing measures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Those measures will include sanitization, distancing, and individual pens for each voter.
Requests for absentee ballots are now being accepted. The request form can be downloaded from the county auditor’s website jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or the secretary of state’s website sos.iowa.gov. Completed forms must be mailed or delivered to the county auditor’s office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa.
In-person voting at the courthouse is not yet available, Smith said.
The polls will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 2.
On the ballot
Each Jackson County voter will choose whether to approve bond referendums for a new county jail and for an expanded career and technical education project led by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Jail bond: The Jackson County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $5.9 million jail and law enforcement center to be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The jail will have 30 beds with room for future expansion.
The measure requires 60% voter approval. Two previous jail bond referendums — in 2018 and 2019 — failed to gain that approval.
EICC bond: All Jackson County voters will see a $40 million bond referendum to add career and technical training opportunities for students of all ages.
EICC needs a 60% majority of voters in its footprint (Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Louisa, Muscatine, Cedar, Johnson, and Dubuque counties) to approve the measure. Money from the sale of bonds would cover new construction, equipment, and furnishing needs.
Clinton Community College, which is part of EICC, already has a campus in Maquoketa. Its proposed career academies would expand from welding to include CNC machining, engineering technology, education, and information technology.
Additionally, some similar and some unique career academies would be offered at other participating school districts and EICC campuses.
Because debt from previous capital projects will be paid off this year, passing this proposed referendum would have minimal impact on tax rates, according to EICC officials.
Should the referendum pass, the new facilities and equipment should be in use by the fall of 2022 — possibly 2023.
• Andrew Community School District voters will decide whether to approve a $1.34 million physical plant and equipment property tax levy. The PPEL levy provides the district with funds to maintain school buildings, complete site improvements and purchase school equipment.
The district’s projected property tax rate would be $11.61 or less for at least the first five years, if approved, according to an informational flyer mailed with the school newsletter.
The PPEL-generated funds would be used for projects such as classroom updates, boiler maintenance, replacement of heating system controls, possible upgrade to a new HVAC system, roof replacement, new plumbing, and the replacement of school vehicles, according to the flyer.
If approved, the levy would be in place for 10 years.
• In the Bellevue Community School District, residents will decide whether to re-authorize the current revenue purpose statement for S.A.V.E. (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds.
The revenue purpose statement allows public schools to spend their share of the revenue generated by sales tax funds collected across the state.
Voter approval will not increase local property taxes, according to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
“At a time when the pandemic has had an impact on various entities in the community, area, state, and beyond, this is simply a vote to approve the S.A.V.E. funds to be utilized by the school district. It is not asking for more money. It is not raising taxes. It is not a new expenditure,” Meyer said. “Simply put, it is a common ballot item that must be approved by 50% (plus one) of voters in our school district to allow the district to have the authority to utilize the money.”
• The Western Dubuque Community School District, headquartered in Farley, dips slightly into the northern portion of Jackson County.
As a result, Jackson residents living in that district will be asked to renew the physical plant and equipment levy for 10 years. The levy supports facilities and equipment projects throughout the district. The tax would be an extension of the existing PPEL, which will expire in 2022, and its approval would not increase the district’s tax asking, officials said.
