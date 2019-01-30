Stacey L. Muhs and James T. Skipworth, both of Lost Nation, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Wedding vows will be exchanged during a 4 p.m. ceremony Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Horseshoe Pond church, Maquoketa. A reception will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Buzzy’s Tap. The Country Tradition will provide the music for their wedding dance from 7 – 11 p.m. at the same location.
All family and friends are invited to attend.
Stacey is the daughter of Karen and Alvin Clark of Monmouth and Jeff and Alanna Muhs of Camanche. She is a graduate of Maquoketa Community High School.
James is the son of John and Marg Skipworth of Dennison, Texas. He is a graduate of Dennison Alternative in Dennison, Texas. He is employed with NCI in Monticello, Iowa.
