The many people who have visited the Button Factory and River Ridge Brewing in recent days and weeks may have noticed a lot of flying visitors in the area.
Scores of swallows (most likely mud swallows) have made a temporary home on the northern overhang of the Button Factory building to raise their young this spring. About two or three dozen nests can be seen under the overhang, with the birds often swooping and whirling in between the two river buildings.
According to Scotty Gritters of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, swallows need a suitable surface to build a nest, typically an overhang or covered ledge, and a supply of mud they deem the proper consistency for nest building. The Button Factory Building owned by brothers Mark and Allen Ernst, seems be the perfect spot.
“We live on the Mississippi River, and with wildlife and nature, these things will happen,” said Gritters. “The swallows really like old buildings and barns with an overhang. Even though we usually see them nest under bridges around Bellevue, it looks like they found a new place to nest this spring.”
While they have created quite a mess, Gritters said it is against the law to kill the birds or destroy the nests. According to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, passed in 1918, it is a federal crime to hunt, kill, capture, sell or otherwise hurt them, which includes destroying nests in use.
“It should only be about 23 nesting days until they move on with their young, and then the nests can be removed or washed off,” said Gritters. “In the meantime, I applaud the Ernst family for being patient and leaving them until they complete their cycle.”
The migratory spring season for swallows starts in March and barn swallows will typically enter the southern U.S. in mid-March to mid-April and make their way north. Of the eight species of swallows in North America, mud swallows, as well as barn and cliff swallows. are typically considered to be the most problematic since they build mud nests attached to houses, barns and other structures. Barn swallows tend to nest as single pairs, but cliff swallows can nest in colonies composed of up to several hundred pairs.
While they may be slightly annoying, the swallows nesting here in Bellevue are not aggressive and swallows won’t hurt anyone, said Gritters. “Once swallows get used to your presence and know you aren’t going to harm their nests, they will stop swooping down on you.”
