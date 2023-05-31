mud swallows

Scores of swallows (most likely mud swallows) have made a temporary home on the northern overhang of the Button Factory building to raise their young

The many people who have visited the Button Factory and River Ridge Brewing in recent days and weeks may have noticed a lot of flying visitors in the area.

Scores of swallows (most likely mud swallows) have made a temporary home on the northern overhang of the Button Factory building to raise their young this spring. About two or three dozen nests can be seen under the overhang, with the birds often swooping and whirling in between the two river buildings.