Loras Deppe was washing and disinfecting lockers at the Bellevue Elementary School last Thursday morning, just a day before his final day on the job after serving the school district for nearly half a century.
A custodian for 46 years, Deppe started working for the school in 1974, just a year after he graduated from Marquette High School in 1973.
“I was working for Art Aachen at the Texaco station downtown when the job opened up here,” recalled Deppe. “The benefits sounded pretty good and I wanted to stay in town, so I decided to apply for the job … and I’ve been here ever since.”
C.C. Hammann was the superintendent back in the early ‘70s when he and the school board approved Deppe’s hiring. Since then, the district has seen many changes – from new construction and technology to new teachers and administration and generations of students.
“When I first started, they were just finishing up the addition to the elementary that was under construction in 1973,” said Deppe. “I remember helping to finish painting the rooms before the students moved in.”
While he also works part of his time at the high school, Deppe has spent most of his hours and days at the Bellevue Elementary School, a maze of buildings, hallways, remodeled spaces and additions connected to the original 1848 building that once served as the Jackson County Courthouse.
“If you look over here, that is the 1973 addition,” said Deppe, as he pointed toward the north. “Over there, is the 1960 addition, and here we are in the original 1800s building. The gym was put up in 1949 I believe. Over across the street at the fifth-grade playground, there were once trailers, which served as temporary classrooms when we had too many students. I remember cleaning those too.”
While there have been a lot of changes over the decades, Deppe’s routine has remained virtually the same. He comes in before all the teachers and students to unlock the doors, turn on all the lights, raise the American flag outside, cleans the gym and locker room -- and then gets ready for the big event – lunchtime.
“We haul the meals from the high school here to the elementary school each day, and I help with all that as well as some of the serving,” said Deppe. “You always gotta watch for spills and clean them up quickly. Somebody always spills something.”
After lunch, it’s time for the daily garbage pickup and more cleaning, sweeping and mopping. The bathrooms are a daily cleaning routine as well.
Of course, there’s a lot more to the job, depending on the time of year, but Deppe says he has really enjoyed his time watching decades of students grow up and graduate, and have also enjoyed the many teachers who have passed through the school’s hallways.
“We had a lot of fun over the years,” said Deppe. “I remember when I first started, we would play tricks on a few of the teachers on St. Patrick’s Day by rearranging their rooms. When they came in and saw everything had been moved around, we would tell them a Leprechaun was in the building.”
Along with fun, there’s also the unpredictable.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” said Deppe. “Sometimes a light ballast goes out, or the toilet might overflow. One time there were four kids who vomited – in one day. It’s important to clean that up quickly.”
Deppe and his wife Barb (who also works for the school district as a para professional), have three children. Nichelle, who is a fourth grade teacher at Bellevue Elementary; Jesselyn, who is a physical therapy assistant in Dubuque; and Ben, who lives in Galena and works with radiology machines for hospitals and clinics.
When asked what he will do in retirement, Deppe said “I guess I’m going to have time now to clean my garage and relax a bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.