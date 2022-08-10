The Bellevue Community Club will host its annual ‘Movie in the Park Night’ at Cole Park on Friday, August 12, beginning at dusk.
This year’s movie will be Angels in the Outfield, which will be shown by Mike Hurley of Absolute Music.
The concession stand at the swimming pool will be open with snow cones, popcorn and other goodies for patrons, and folks are encouraged to bring along lawnchairs, blankets, snacks and drinks.
