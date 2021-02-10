The following local students have been named to the Dean's List following Mercy University's fall semester.
La Motte, IA: Rylee Capesius
Preston, IA: Jaedyn Portz
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy University is the regional Catholic, Mercy University that promises students of diverse backgrounds, ages and faiths a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.