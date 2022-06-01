Joe Heinrich usually starts planting corn around April 25 and finishes by mid-May. But he and other farmers in Eastern Iowa this year had their plans stymied by unseasonably cold temperatures and lingering rain.
“We definitely didn’t have optimal conditions early in the season,” the Jackson County farmer said.
Clinton County farmer Bob Bowman didn’t begin planting corn until May 10 as he waited for soil temperatures to rise above 50 degrees, which is optimal for the seeds to sprout.
“We always say Mother Nature is in control,” Bowman said. “We’re just along for the ride.”
Bowman, Heinrich and other local farmers were among those who sprang into action when the weather turned hot and dry in early to mid-May, many working around the clock to get planting done.
During the last week of April, only 14% of the state’s expected corn crop was planted, two weeks behind both last year and the five-year average, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. By May 15, 57% of the corn crop was planted, and on May 22 that number jumped to 86%, which was just three days behind the five-year average, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA last week. The report is released weekly April through November.
“With near-normal conditions across Iowa, farmers continued to make strong planting progress while dodging scattered showers and thunderstorms. Given this favorable weather pattern, corn planting is nearing completion,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig noted last week.
Despite the slow start out of the gate, the conditions when planting started were just right for the corn to germinate as the mercury climbed.
“I’ve never seen corn come up so fast,” Heinrich said. “Corn that was in on May 1 was up by May 16.”
It was a bit of a relief for those farmers who decided not to plant during a short burst of good weather in April. Soil conditions in Eastern Iowa weren’t perfect, as reported by Iowa State University, and people had to weigh the pros and cons.
“We had a window, but it was early. Then you think, ‘Do I go or not? We could still get some cold weather,’” Heinrich said. And that’s what happened, making him glad he held off.
Bowman did the same.
“It was just kind of wet and cold, and there were a number of factors. We stayed busy doing other things. I kept looking at the fields and thinking it was just not quite how I like it, so we held up.”
Bowman said he monitors ground temperature closely when deciding to plant. He likes to see a ground temperature of at least 50 degrees at planting depth, which is about 2.5 inches.
“I also don’t want to plant corn if there is a cold wave predicted, especially if rain is forecast, too,” Bowman said. “You don’t want the first drink of water it soaks up to swell the seed to be cold water.” The longer the seed sits in the ground not germinating, the more risk of disease there is from bad pathogens in the soil.
“We say there’s three factors as far as planting corn. Date is one of them. The other is moisture. The last one is temperature. You never violate more than one of those factors. That’s my rule,” said Bowman, who was done with his corn planting and finishing up soybeans last week.
As Heinrich took a short break from planting corn on a field just north of Andrew on May 19, he was happy to say he would finish that day thanks to back-to-back weeks of good weather.
“Sometimes God likes a good laugh. He gave it to us this year,” he said when discussing the tension farmers often face in waiting for the right weather to plant and harvest.
“We’ve had a really good run and it’s amazing how fast the crop went in,” he said about the efforts across the state.
Iowa’s farmers have the capacity to plant more than 1 million acres per day, and they plant a total of about 13 million acres each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.